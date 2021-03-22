Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New long name and long symbol for instrument issued by MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC (119/21)

Upon request by the issuer, long name and long symbol for instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co will change. The change will be valid as of March 23, 2021. ISIN code will remain unchanged. ISIN Current Long Name / Long Symbol Required Long Name / Long Symbol ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- GB00BL028Q46 MINI L SPARTAN ENERGY AVA 2 MINI L FISKER AVA 2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB