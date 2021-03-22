Cinedigm Corp.: Frndly TV & Cinedigm Announce Distribution Partnership Agreement; Pact Brings Dove Channel to Frndly TV Customers

Dove Channel to Premiere in 2nd Quarter 2021 to All Frndly TV Customers via Live and On-Demand

DENVER, CO and LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Frndly TV - the leading family-friendly TV service provider - and Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the parent company of Dove Channel, today announced an agreement to bring Dove Channel's vast library of positive, uplifting programming to Frndly TV subscribers.

The agreement brings Dove Channel's movies and iconic TV series - including favorites such as The Lucy Show, Gumby, The Little Rascals and Madeline - to Frndly TV customers.

"We are very pleased to add a great service like the Dove Channel to our lineup," said Michael McKenna, Chief Programmer Officer of Frndly TV. "Dove Channel's extensive programming is a perfect fit for our goal of bringing to market family-friendly TV at a family-friendly price."

Said Erick Opeka, President and CSO of Cinedigm Networks: "There could not be a more perfect fit than Dove Channel on Frndly TV. Both were created with the mission of providing positive, family-oriented entertainment. Cinedigm is focused on delivering enthusiast audiences with content they're passionate about and our partnership with Frndly TV underscores that notion of family safe programming."

The launch of Dove Channel on the Frndly TV lineup in the 2nd quarter of 2021 expands both Frndly TV's offering of linear channels and increases Frndly TV's on-demand library by more than a thousand hours, while keeping the current price structure for subscribers.

Dove Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality, value-based films, children's programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Highlights include the above mentioned TV series as well as films such as A Christmas Kiss, Letters to God, and Left-Behind: The Movie, among others.

About Cinedigm

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. For more information, visit www.cinedigm.com and www.dovechannel.com.

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television services build from the ground up with the American family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., Frndly TV offers top rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, INSP, UPtv, Game Show Network, Curiosity Stream, Weather Channel and others. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.

