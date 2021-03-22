Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 Ticker-Symbol: 1K5 
Tradegate
22.03.21
09:15 Uhr
0,550 Euro
-0,010
-1,79 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.03.2021 | 14:34
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
22-March-2021 / 13:03 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                     Bas van Ginkel 
 
2             Reason for the notification 
 
a)            Position/status                                        Group Strategy and Business Development Director 
                                                                     (PDMR) 
 
b)            Initial notification /Amendment 
                                                                     Initial Notification 
 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
 
 
a)            Name 
                                                                     Renewi plc 
 
b)            LEI 
                                                                     213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
                                                                     Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
              Description of the financial instrument, type of 
              instrument 
a) 
              Identification code                                    GB007995243 
 
 
              Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                                                     Sale of 113,793 shares 
 
 
 
                                                                     Price(s) 
              Price(s) and volume(s)                                                Volume(s) 
c) 
 
                                                                     GBP 0.4834       113,793

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 113,793

- Price GBP 0.4834

Date of the transaction

e)

22 March 2021

Place of the transaction

f)

London Stock Exchange

Contact

Tim Pratt

Deputy Company Secretary 01908 650586 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB0007995243 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           RWI 
LEI Code:       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95980 
EQS News ID:    1177281 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
