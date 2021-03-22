DJ Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-March-2021 / 13:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bas van Ginkel 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Strategy and Business Development Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Renewi plc b) LEI 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 10 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code GB007995243 Nature of the transaction b) Sale of 113,793 shares Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume(s) c) GBP 0.4834 113,793

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume 113,793

- Price GBP 0.4834

Date of the transaction

e)

22 March 2021

Place of the transaction

f)

London Stock Exchange

Contact

Tim Pratt

Deputy Company Secretary 01908 650586 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 95980 EQS News ID: 1177281 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 09:03 ET (13:03 GMT)