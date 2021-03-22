Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos joins Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

Millicom CEO Mauricio Ramos joins Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development

Luxembourg, March 22, 2021 - Millicom, a leading provider of fixed and mobile services operating under the TIGO brand in Latin America and Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of Millicom's CEO, Mauricio Ramos, to the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Developmentas a Commissioner.

Established in 2010 by the ITU and UNESCO, and with the aim of boosting the importance of broadband on the international policy agenda, the mission of the Broadband Commission is to bridge the digital divide, bringing the goal of universal connectivity to the forefront of policy discussions through the facilitation of impactful public-private partnerships.

"It is an honor to join the Broadband Commission to further the development of a sustainable digital ecosystem that will ultimately help attract investment, to accelerate the adoption of digital technology across Latin America and beyond," commented Ramos. "Our primary purpose at Millicom is to build the digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and develop communities, and we are clearly aligned with the Broadband Commission manifesto's call to recognize digital connectivity as the foundational element of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. I am pleased to join and to contribute with my expertise to an organization so close to us."

Mauricio Ramos is an active member of various boards of directors of corporations, educational institutions, and business associations. He has been a member of the Board of Directors of Charter Communications (U.S.) since 2016. He is the Chair of the Digital Communications Industry Community of the World Economic Forum, and this year he was elected as Chair of the U.S. Chamber's U.S.-Colombia Business Council (USCBC).

The Broadband Commission is comprised of more than 50 Commissioners representing top CEOs, industry experts, senior policymakers, government officials, and more, leveraging collective membership expertise to advocate for meaningful, safe, secure, and sustainable broadband communications services that are reflective of human and children's rights.

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2020, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 21,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 55 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 12 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

