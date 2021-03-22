VAYANTIS fungicide contains picarbutrazox, a new seed treatment developed to protect corn and soybean seedlings from key diseases such as Pythium

Syngenta announced today that its newest corn and soybean seed treatment, VAYANTIS fungicide, has received registration by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). VAYANTIS fungicide contains the active ingredient picarbutrazox, a completely new systemic fungicide seed treatment developed to protect seedlings from key blight and damping-off diseases, such as Pythium and Phytophthora, in many different cropping systems. This new registration will help protect plant health and support farmers to grow more productively and sustainably.

The introduction of VAYANTIS fungicide represents one more tool to help growers combat early-season disease with less inputs and offset variable environmental conditions associated with climate change. Reinforcing Pythium protection at the seedling stage, allows farmers to adopt reduced or no-tillage cropping systems, protect the soil and avoid costly replants. In addition, stronger emergence and stand establishment help maximize genetic yield potential.

"We are proud to offer VAYANTIS fungicide,a new seed treatment to the market confirming our position as a global leader in the seed treatment space" said Jonathan Brown, Global Head of Syngenta Seedcare. "Picarbutrazox, with its novel mode of action will strengthen Syngenta's leading Pythium portfolio of MEFENOXAM technology and azoxystrobin in corn, soybeans, canola, oilseed rape, cereals and other crops. Discovered by Nippon Soda, this is a great testament to the fact that both companies identified the needs in the seed treatment space, and, with Syngenta Seedcare's leadership, we now can bring a product to the market. Syngenta is committed to building partnerships with third parties when the potential impact of joint action is greater and when, of course, it increases the benefits to farmers," added Jonathan Brown.

Chinami Yokota, Nippon Soda Director of Development Department, noted that "Nippon Soda is excited to partner with Syngenta Seedcare to bring our latest fungicide discovery, picarbutrazox, to the market. Syngenta's long history of success in the seed treatment segment makes them the ideal company to deliver this novel product to U.S. farmers."

Future launches across a broad range of crops and other regions are expected over the next years. Registration in Canada is expected later this year.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world's leading agriculture companies, comprised of Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world-class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group with 49,000 people in more than 100 countries working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan, we are committed to accelerating innovation for farmers and nature, striving for carbon neutral agriculture, helping people stay safe and healthy, and partnering for impact.

To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS

Find out more about Syngenta Seedcare at www.syngentaseedcare.com

About Nippon Soda

Since our founding in 1920, Nippon Soda has accumulated unique technologies and know-how, and provided highly functional and high-value-added chemical products in such diverse fields as agriculture, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. Furthermore, as a company that handles chemical substances, we have always been mindful of the doctrine of responsible care and have driven business activities with attention to the environment, safety and health. Going forward, Nippon Soda will contribute to the building of a rich society that realizes the dreams of the next generation through innovative technologies and products.

For additional information, visit the company's website at www.nippon-soda.co.jp

