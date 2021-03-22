Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Nur Warm-Up? Hohe Zugewinne gleich zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2021 | 16:08
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PancakeTools Moves to Public Sales after Sizzling Private Sale

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Recently, PancakeTools team have proudly announced their move to public sales after sizzling private sale. It comes after a grand private sale of TCAKE's, where the hardcap was reached within minutes. Now, the next opportunity is offered in the shape of the upcoming public sale. It is scheduled for March 26th, 2021. What's more, PancakeTools will be listed as well on PancakeSwap on the same day the public sale would kick-start.

PancakeTools is the first pair pool and explorer on Binance chain. With PancakeTools, people can control their trading in PancakeSwap.

TCAKE Token

PancakeTools has a utility token known as TCAKE. The token is the native currency of the PancakeTools protocol, and it is based on a deflation system.

50% profit from advertising and subscription quarterly will be used for buying-back TCake Token from the market to burn. There is a total supply of 200M TCAKE.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, TCAKE would be listed on PancakeSwap on March 26th, 2021. The listing price is 0.0225$ and with 1BNB. The price is equivalent to 12,000 TCAKE.

Why people should be part of PancakeTools?

PancakeTools is a promising project. Here are other reasons why users should invest in PancakeTools:

  • Data Analysis

PancakeTools guarantees real-time data analysis. Users will view the analyzed data on the Trading View chart.

  • Trading Strategy

If users are new to the crypto world, PancakeTools can help users make the best trading decisions. In fact, users will be able to control their trades to make the most profits.

  • Pairs & Pools

Use PancakeTools to follow profitable pairs with real-time graphics. Users also have the opportunity to add their pairs and check their trading history.

About PancakeTools

PancakeTools is the first pair pool and explorer on Binance chain. With PancakeTools, users can control their trading on PancakeSwap. The project may be new, but with the concept behind, it could be a re-define the industry. PancakeTools will be the same for PancakeSwap like Dextools for is same for Uniswap.

PancakeTools come at a reasonable price if users opt for the VIP package. Among others, the VIP package features real-time data & chart, pool explorer, pair explorer, and token/token pairs. Other VIP package features include no limit favorite pairs, desktop/price/mail alerts, no ads, and stable coin pairs.

PancakeTools also offers a standard package with no price tag. The standard package has lots of features, including real-time data and chart, pool explorer, pair explorer, 6 favorite pairs, desktop price alert, stable coin pairs, and token/token pairs.

Social Links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PancakeTools
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PancakeTools_announcements
Telegram Group: https://t.me/PancakeTools

Media Contact:

Company: PancakeTools.ltd
Contact: James Novák
Email: info@PancakeTools.com
Address: 80 Great Portland Street, London W1
Website: http://PancakeTools.com

SOURCE: PancakeTools



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636779/PancakeTools-Moves-to-Public-Sales-after-Sizzling-Private-Sale

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.