TRON Establishes Strategic Partnership With MixMarvel To Bring More NFTs and Digital Contents to TRON's Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / TRON, one of the largest and most popular blockchain-based operating systems in the world, has entered a strategic partnership with MixMarvel to bring new NFT centric features to TRON's rapidly growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. This integration will bring technical solution Rocket Protocol 2.0, Wallet SDK to the TRON ecosystem.

MixMarvel is a renowned global blockchain game publishing platform and is making a foray into the booming world of NFTs with the launch of new features and products. This partnership integrates TRON with Rocket Protocol 2.0 and Rocket Protocol's Wallet SDK. TRON will be able to provide users with a smooth cross-chain experience of FT & NFT using a wallet that is integrated with the Rocket Protocol Wallet SDK. Rocket Protocol, the core technology of MixMarvel, can realize a high-performance blockchain group with cross-chain contract interoperability among the EVM systems of multiple blockchains, and with the 2.0 update Rocket Protocol has improved features such as complete Turing, permissionless access, and expandability, and will be fully compatible with TRON's EVM, smart contract, TRC20 and TRC-721.

"NFT's are a revolution of our generation and we are excited to be collaborating with MixMarvel, a renowned platform to bring an NFT marketplace and wallet to the TRON ecosystem " said Justin Sun, founder of TRON and CEO of BitTorrent. "In 2021 TRON is making a commitment and investment into art by fostering the growth of NFT's; partnering with the top NFT and digital content projects is integral to TRON's initiative."

"TRON has some of the biggest and most active communities in the entire crypto space and is one of the best known platforms in the blockchain market" said CEO of MixMarvel.

Stay tuned as we announce development and integration progress!

About TRON

TRON is dedicated to accelerating and the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications. Founded in September 2017 by Justin Sun, the company has delivered a series of achievements, including MainNet launch on May 2018, network independence on June 2018, and TRON Virtual Machine launch on August 2018. July 2018 also marked the acquisition of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized services boasting approximately 100M monthly active users.

Website |Telegram |Medium |Twitter |Reddit

About MixMarvel

Since its inception in 2017, MixMarvel has been dedicated to providing both users and developers with a one-stop blockchain-based application-publishing platform and content community. Besides delivering the best content, MixMarvel also provides developers with a layer-2 cross-chain solution, Rocket Protocol, that is more suitable for large and medium-sized interactive applications. This solution is fully compatible with Ethereum EVM and mainstream NFT protocol. Rocket Protocol supports both NFT eco wallets and blockchain explorers.

Website | Telegram | Medium | Twitter |Kakao Talk | Youtube

CONTACT:

defi_supply@tron.network

SOURCE: TRON

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636771/TRON-Establishes-Strategic-Partnership-With-MixMarvel-To-Bring-More-NFTs-and-Digital-Contents-to-TRONs-Ecosystem