Montag, 22.03.2021
ACCESSWIRE
22.03.2021 | 16:08
AmeraMex International, Inc.: AmeraMex International Hosts 2020 Year-End Financial Conference Call

CHICO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, has scheduled its 2020 year-end conference call on Monday, March 29 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call dial-in number for both U.S. and international callers is 1.201.689.8560. Please dial into the conference center five minutes before the call begins and ask the operator for the AmeraMex conference call. An audio replay of the call will be available from March 29, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time until April 12, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay is accessible by dialing 1.412.317.6671 and entering pin number 13717923.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. The company, serving a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional company information, equipment videos, equipment inventory and pricing.

Investor and Media Relations
McCloud Communications, LLC
Marty Tullio, Managing Member
Office: 949.632.1900
Marty@McCloudCommunications.com

SOURCE: AmeraMex International, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636705/AmeraMex-International-Hosts-2020-Year-End-Financial-Conference-Call

