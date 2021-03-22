Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the Europe, Middle East and Africa winners of its 2020 Channel Awards. The recognition is awarded to Digi's distributors and channel partners which excelled in providing value to its customers and significantly advanced the overall IoT market throughout the duration of the year.

The 2020 Channel Awards were granted to:

EMEA Distributor of the Year Alcom Electronics BV (Netherlands)

Alcom Electronics BV (Netherlands) EMEA Demand Creation Distributor of the Year Solid State Supplies Ltd (UK)

Solid State Supplies Ltd (UK) EMEA Reseller of the Year nano80 Components Systems (Austria)

Digi International recognizes these recipients as valued EMEA channel partners and congratulates them on this well-deserved award. Each honoree has played a key role in contributing to Digi International's overall success in 2020, and Digi looks forward to continuing the momentum in 2021 and beyond.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com.

