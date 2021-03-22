The following instruments on XETRA have their last trading day on 22.03.2021Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.03.2021ISIN NameUS6840601065 Orange S.A.US7596734035 Renault S.A.US76026T2050 Repsol S.A.US74975E3036 RWE AGUS82622J1043 Siemens Healthineers AGUS8688612048 Surgutneftegas PJSCUS2948216088 Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. EricssonUS8793822086 Telefonica S.A.US92276F1003 Ventas Inc.US9254581013 Vestas Wind Systems ASUS92857W3088 Vodafone Group PLCUS95040Q1040 Welltower Inc.US9621661043 Weyerhaeuser Co.US98887L1052 Zalando SEUS03064D1081 Americold Realty TrustUS0534841012 Avalonbay Communities Inc.US1011211018 Boston Properties Inc.US2538681030 Digital Realty Trust Inc.US29476L1070 Equity ResidentialUS2971781057 Essex Property Trust Inc.US74460D1090 Public StorageUS7561091049 Realty Income Corp.US8288061091 Simon Property Group Inc.DE000A1H8MU2 Adler Modemaerkte AGDE0008618737 BP PLCDE000A0JL461 ItN Nanovation AGDE000A0WMNK9 Vapiano SEDE000A0KRKN3 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd.DE000A0KRKM5 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd.IE00BKZG9Y92 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A.IE00BGHHCV04 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A.IE00BD49R243 WisdomTree Management Ltd.IE00BDGSNL04 WisdomTree Management Ltd.IE00BDGSNK96 WisdomTree Management Ltd.IE00BYQCZC44 WisdomTree Management Ltd.IE00BYPGT035 WisdomTree Management Ltd.IE00BQZJBT94 WisdomTree Management Ltd.