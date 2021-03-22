Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
WKN: ZAL1AD ISIN: US98887L1052 Ticker-Symbol: ZAL1 
Xetra
22.03.21
12:47 Uhr
46,000 Euro
+2,800
+6,48 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZALANDO SE ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZALANDO SE ADR 5-Tage-Chart
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADLER MODEMAERKTE AG0,484+0,41 %
AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST31,000-0,64 %
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC153,00-3,77 %
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC85,50-2,84 %
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC114,44+2,03 %
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL60,50-1,63 %
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST INC234,00-3,31 %
HSBC MSCI SAUDI ARABIA 20/35 CAPPED UCITS ETF12,420-0,37 %
ITN NANOVATION AG0,264+1,54 %
PUBLIC STORAGE196,500,00 %
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION52,08+0,12 %
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC96,19-1,82 %
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR3,820+2,69 %
VAPIANO SE0,259-0,77 %
VENTAS INC45,600-0,36 %
WELLTOWER INC59,15-0,54 %
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY28,715+0,65 %
WISDOMTREE BRENT CRUDE OIL 1MTH EUR ACC--
ZALANDO SE ADR46,000+6,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.