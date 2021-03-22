The following instruments on XETRA have their last trading day on 22.03.2021
Die folgenden Instrumente auf XETRA haben ihren letzten Handelstag am 22.03.2021
ISIN Name
US6840601065 Orange S.A.
US7596734035 Renault S.A.
US76026T2050 Repsol S.A.
US74975E3036 RWE AG
US82622J1043 Siemens Healthineers AG
US8688612048 Surgutneftegas PJSC
US2948216088 Telefonaktiebolaget L.M. Ericsson
US8793822086 Telefonica S.A.
US92276F1003 Ventas Inc.
US9254581013 Vestas Wind Systems AS
US92857W3088 Vodafone Group PLC
US95040Q1040 Welltower Inc.
US9621661043 Weyerhaeuser Co.
US98887L1052 Zalando SE
US03064D1081 Americold Realty Trust
US0534841012 Avalonbay Communities Inc.
US1011211018 Boston Properties Inc.
US2538681030 Digital Realty Trust Inc.
US29476L1070 Equity Residential
US2971781057 Essex Property Trust Inc.
US74460D1090 Public Storage
US7561091049 Realty Income Corp.
US8288061091 Simon Property Group Inc.
DE000A1H8MU2 Adler Modemaerkte AG
DE0008618737 BP PLC
DE000A0JL461 ItN Nanovation AG
DE000A0WMNK9 Vapiano SE
DE000A0KRKN3 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd.
DE000A0KRKM5 WisdomTree Oil Securities Ltd.
IE00BKZG9Y92 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A.
IE00BGHHCV04 HSBC Investment Funds [Luxemburg] S.A.
IE00BD49R243 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
IE00BDGSNL04 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
IE00BDGSNK96 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
IE00BYQCZC44 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
IE00BYPGT035 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
IE00BQZJBT94 WisdomTree Management Ltd.
