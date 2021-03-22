B.S.D. Crown Ltd. - BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

BSD Crown Ltd.

(The "Company")

(LSE: BSD)

BSD Crown Ltd (The "Company")

Ramat Gan, 22 March 2021

Further to the announcement made by the Company on 17 March 2021, wherein it advised that it has entered into a Merger Agreement with Yoseph Zvi 2021 Management Ltd ("YZM"), whereby it is proposed that YZM will be merged with and into the Company, with the Company being the surviving entity (the "Merger"), the Company advises that it has today released a Circular containing further details regarding the Merger and certain other matters to be submitted to shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Meeting").

The Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. (Israel local time) / 2 p.m. UK time at 7 Menachem Begin Road, Gibor Sport Tower, 15th floor, Ramat Gan, Israel on 27 April 2021.

All shareholders of the Company are strongly urged to review the Circular as soon as possible. The Circular, and a blank Form of Proxy relating thereto, may be obtained at the following web address: http://www.bsd-c.com/general-meetings.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries: Joseph Williger

Active Chairman of the Board