Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Announces Intention to Conduct a Registered Offering in the United States

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that it plans to conduct a registered public offering of its ordinary shares, in the form of American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), in the United States and has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The timing, number of ADSs to be issued and the price of the ADSs to be issued in the proposed public offering have not yet been determined.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company developing DARPin® therapeutics, a new class of custom-built protein drugs designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The Company has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics in the areas of ophthalmology, oncology and infectious disease, and has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development across multiple therapeutic areas.

For further details, please contact:

Investors:

Seth Lewis

seth.lewis@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 781 420 2361

Media:

Shai Biran, Ph.D.

shai.biran@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +1 978 254 6286

Thomas Schneckenburger, European IR & Media

thomas.schneckenburger@molecularpartners.com

Tel: +41 79 407 9952

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the company and its business. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by, or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could", and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

SOURCE: Molecular Partners AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636737/Molecular-Partners-Announces-Intention-to-Conduct-a-Registered-Offering-in-the-United-States