Decisions Taken by Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors' Organising Meeting

HELSINKI, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release22 March 2021 at 18:45 hrs
At its organising meeting held after the Annual General Meeting Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors made the following decisions:
Chaim Katzman was re-elected Chairman and Ariella Zochovitzky Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.
The following Board members were elected to the Board of Directors' Committees:
Audit and Governance Committee
Ariella Zochovitzky (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster,
Arnold de Haan,
Per-Anders Ovin, and
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman
Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Chaim Katzman (Chairman),
Yehuda (Judah) Angster
Arnold de Haan,
Alexandre (Sandy) Koifman,
Andrea Orlandi and
Ariella Zochovitzky
Strategy and Investment Committee
David Lukes (Chairman),
Zvi Gordon,
Arnold de Haan,
Andrea Orlandi, and
Ofer Stark
Espoo, 22 March 2021
CITYCON OYJ
For further information, please contact:
Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com
Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.
Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.
