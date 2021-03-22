Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021

WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 Ticker-Symbol: BYNN 
Tradegate
22.03.21
19:01 Uhr
40,140 Euro
+0,080
+0,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Dow Jones News
22.03.2021 | 18:34
134 Leser



RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 15 to 19, 2021

DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 15 to 19, 2021 

RUBIS 
RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the 
liquidity agreement) - March 15 to 19, 2021 
22-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Paris, March 22, 2021, 6:00 pm 
 
 
Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) 
Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) 
Period: From March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021 
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to 
implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 15, 2021 and March 19, 2021, the purchases of 
its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. 
Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 
                                               Identification     Daily total    Daily weighted     Market 
Issuer name   Identification code  Transaction code of financial  volume (in     average price of   (MIC   Number of 
              of issuer (LEI)      date        instrument (ISIN)  number of      shares acquired*   Code)  transactions 
                                                                  shares) 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/08  FR0013269123       30,000         40.96              XPAR   241 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/09  FR0013269123       30,000         40.71              XPAR   245 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/10  FR0013269123       31,922         40.32              XPAR   331 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/11  FR0013269123       35,000         40.39              XPAR   249 
RUBIS         969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/12  FR0013269123       31,750         39.99              XPAR   243 
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal         TOTAL              158,672        40.47

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 15, 2021 to March 19, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
              RUBIS - Legal department 
              Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 15 to 19, 2021 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:        English 
Company:         RUBIS 
                 46, rue Boissière 
                 75116 Paris 
                 France 
Phone:           +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:             +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:          communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:        www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:            FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:    Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:     1177332 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1177332 22-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 22, 2021 13:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
