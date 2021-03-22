American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $100,000,000 Company Sponsored SPAC's Initial Public Offering - American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.

Company's SPAC is targeting land and resource holding companies, with the potential to create, support, and/or innovate for the new economy.

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that American Acquisition Opportunity Inc., a blank check company (the "SPAC" or "AMAO"), in which the Company has an indirect investment, has closed its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "AMAOU". Each unit consists of one share of AMAO's Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AMAO" and "AMAOW", respectively.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the SPAC may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on land and resource holding companies, with the potential to create, support, and/or innovate for the new economy.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. acted as the sole book running manager for the offering. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

