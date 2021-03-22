Anzeige
Montag, 22.03.2021
PR Newswire
22.03.2021 | 21:10
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum

DUBLIN, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the company will webcast its corporate presentation at the 10th Annual J.P. Morgan Napa Valley Forum.

Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the company and a business and financial update on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. EST / 5:00 p.m. GMT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed from the Investors section of the Jazz Pharmaceuticals website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

An archive of the webcast will be available for at least one week following the presentation on the Investors section of the company's website at www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Contacts:




Investors:
Andrea N. Flynn, Ph.D.
Vice President, Head, Investor Relations
U.S. +1 561 306 4035

Media:
Jacqueline Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Government Relations
Ireland +353 1 697 2141
U.S. +1 215 867 4910

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Logo (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc) (PRNewsFoto/Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/272253/Jazz_Pharmaceuticals_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
