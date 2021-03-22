Arizai: How Airzai Is Not Letting A Global Pandemic Slow Them Down

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / As the second wave of COVID-19 swept across the world late last year, uncertainty grew further for a number of businesses and people. And with the third wave of the virus looming over us, many are left wondering what the rest of the year will bring. At the beginning of last year, when the virus first hit, many businesses were shocked with unforeseen restrictions and even closures in some cases, forcing business owners and CEOs to make adjustments to their day-to-day functions quickly. As a result, many businesses suffered great losses and have had to go back to the drawing board completely,

At Airzai, founders Nabeel and Muneeb Mushtaq were gearing up for the launch of their new product, Airzai Aroma, when the virus hit and forced the manufacturing of their flagship product to come to a halt. At the beginning of 2018, the startup had been in the process of conducting extensive research to be able to develop their product. The co-founders were able to raise over $4 million in seed capital funding, one of the largest rounds in Canada to date. To fund the manufacturing of the product and its launch, co-owner Muneeb Mushtaq was in the process of closing a deal for an additional round of seed funding worth $2 million, but with their primary contract manufacturer located in China, Airzai didn't know when they would be able to move forward with production since the factories remained closed after the Chinese new year. As a result, many of the company's new potential investors pulled out last minute, and the company could not close its round on time.

As devastating as it was to have to go back to square one and get a new plan in place, the Airzai team kept their focus sharp and worked to put their contingency plans in motion. That is when they created Airzai Care, a line of premium disinfectant products to help in the fight against COVID-19.

While the world sat idle waiting for the novel coronavirus to pass, Muneeb and Nabeel Mushtaq were hard at work trying to move the manufacturing of their product along and get it to the market for its users to enjoy. As more and more countries implemented lockdowns and others cautioned their populations to remain indoors, buying trends quickly shifted back to being primarily online, and the demand for aromatherapy products quickly began to rise.

"With so many people staying at home to keep safe from the virus, it is vital that we find healthy and sustainable ways to cope with the impacts that isolation has on our mental health. This past year has been a key year for doing just that, and since smell is one of our body's most powerful sense, many of us have been exploring the benefits of aromatherapy as a way to ease things such as headaches, insomnia, and anxiety," said Muneeb Mushtaq, co-founder, and owner, Airzai.

There has been a rise in the demand for fragrance diffusers and aromatherapy lately, as more and more people have come to understand the variety of benefits it truly has. Essential oils and scents can have such a positive impact on our health and well-being, and this only becomes more essential as we continue to spend an ever-increasing amount of time at home. Things in the home that people never paid much attention to before, such as ambience and scent, are becoming more widely adopted, and the importance of feeling calm and finding a sense of comfort at home during a crisis such as this has become a major focus for many households.

Muneeb continues: "With so many people spending more time at home, we are seeing an upward trend of people who understand the importance and benefits of scent in a household and around them. Aromatherapy is known to impact the body and mind in many positive ways, and finding sustainable ways to cope, which are also healthy, is becoming vital to our everyday lives."

The company's flagship product, Airzai Aroma, was designed by world-renowned designer Fred Bould, best known for his design work on products such as Google Nest, GoPro, and Roku TV. The product is the first dual smart home fragrance diffuser of its kind that uses AI technology to give its users a completely unique and curated fragrance experience. Users can customize lighting settings, different scents and schedule it to turn off and on throughout the day. It can be operated via voice control when connected to devices such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assist, and Apple Home, and unlike traditional diffusers which use heat and flames, Airzia's Aroma product uses ultrasonic discs, making it the safer, more effective product of its kind on the market.

Most recently, the company released its rosemary scent, giving customers a taste of what it's like to combine everyday products with luxury. The new scent is said to have many benefits, including easing stress, improving brain function, and is even said to help you perk up.

As pandemonium around the virus subsides and the holiday season rolls around, demand for the company's product has started to rise. With its factories now open in Asia, Airzai has begun working with its contract manufacturers in a number of countries to begin ramping up production to bring their product to the market as soon as possible. The company is hoping to release the updated launch date for their unique fragrance diffuser, Airzai Aroma, after the new year.

"I think people have started to get used to the new normal brought on by the COVID-19 virus, and they are starting to adapt their homes to be more comfortable and safe spaces. When looking at ways in which consumers can do this, aromatherapy is one of the top. With the technology behind our Arizai Aroma product, we are able to bring a completely unique experience to our consumers," said Nabeel Mushtaq, co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Airzai.

For more information about Airzai, please visit www.airzai.com or follow the company on Instagram to keep up-to-date on its journey @airzaihq

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: AIRZAI

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636855/How-Airzai-Is-Not-Letting-A-Global-Pandemic-Slow-Them-Down