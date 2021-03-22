Dollar Donation Club Partners With Ocean Voyages Institute To Facilitate The Largest Ocean Plastic Cleanup in History

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / Dollar Donation Club announced its debut campaign for World Water Day--to break the world record for the largest single mid-ocean plastics cleanup in history, removing 1,000,000 lbs from the North Pacific trash gyre in partnership with Ocean Voyages Institute.

Dollar Donation Club (DDC) is a micro-donation platform that runs crowdfunding campaigns for the most audacious planetary and social impact solutions. Dollar Donation Club is scaling to create the first collective billionaire philanthropist guided by world experts (with as little as a $1 donation..yes, you heard that right,... $1)

"Ghost Nets" are abandoned fishing gear that compose 70% of all floating surface plastics and are devastatingly estimated to kill more than 650,000 whales, turtles, sharks and other marine animals annually.

Eventually, Ghost Nets fray and break down into microplastics and become increasingly difficult to clean up. Some researchers say that 88% of the ocean's surface is contaminated with microplastics. Those microplastics get consumed by fish, marine life and ultimately humans.

It's now estimated that the average person consumes 1 credit card worth of microplastics every week.

"This year for World Water Day, let's actually do something," said Seth Blaustein, Founder of Dollar Donation Club. "I think we're all tired of talking about changing the world. Let's start doing it now."

The campaign is aggregating funding to the Ocean Voyages Institute, a 501c3 that broke the record in 2020 for the largest single mid-ocean cleanup, hauling over 340,000 lbs of ghost nets. This summer, Ocean Voyages Institute expects to break that world record by collecting 1 million lbs of ghost net plastics.

Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI) distributes GPS-trackers to vessels that travel through the North Pacific trash gyre. When they spot a ghost net, they tag it, then OVI's 3 larger fishing vessels track them down and haul them in.



The nets are then processed through a variety of means that minimize the risk that they will return to the oceans, trash heaps, and landfills that can later leach toxins into the groundwater.

OVI was founded in 1979 by Mary T. Crowley (dubbed by DDC as "The Ghost Net Slayer"). "With plastic set to outnumber fish by 2040, we are responsible for the oceans collapsing in my lifetime," said Crowley. "The 1,000,000 pound goal is my commitment to the essential undertaking of cleaning the oceans of plastic."

This historical campaign runs from World Water Day (March 22nd), until May 1st, and seeks to raise $3,125,000 from a large number of $1 donors. Without the funding, the expedition won't happen, and to avoid bad weather months, the expedition must commence in the month of May. $1 is estimated to remove 0.33 lbs of ghost net--the equivalent of 30 credit cards worth of plastic.

Mary and her crew are willing to take on this challenge and are hopeful to see it reach success for the fate of society and the planet. "I know we will reach our million pound goal and keep going cleaning our oceans and encouraging major changes in the use of plastics."

For this World Water Day, give back with a world record oceanic clean-up! Visit Dollar Donation Club and let's make history, together.

