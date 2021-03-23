Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2021) - 1169077 B.C. Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that on March 15, 2021 it completed an asset purchase agreement with various Canadian and U.S. parties holding certain patents and related rights with respect of athletic footwear.

The assets are valued at CAD $800,000 and the Company has completed the transaction effective March 15, 2021 and acquired the assets by issuing 32,000,000 of its common shares, at deemed value of $0.025 per share, to the vendors. The shares are subject to a regulatory four month and a day hold and are designated as restrictive securities pursuant to applicable laws.

The Company has been researching the wearable market, and in particular the athletic footwear market, and after due consideration of the available opportunities and due diligence decided to proceed with the transaction. The acquired patents provide novel approaches and enhancements to the current way footwear are produced provide an opportunity for the Company to become an innovator in the market. The Company management hope to further concentrate its business in the wearable market, and believe the acquisition will further enhance the Company's business and commercialization strategies.

For further information please contact:

Mike Dai, CEO & Director

E-mail: mdai@aloefinance.com

