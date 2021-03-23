BumbleBee Junk: Los Angeles Junk Removal Company Launches New Website

BumbleBee Junk, a Los Angeles junk removal company has launched a new website. The new site will allow better customer communication, a better user experience and accommodate those searching for its services on mobile devices.

SUN VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2021 / BumbleBee Junk, a Los Angeles junk removal company located in Sun Valley, CA recently launched a new website. The new site allows customers to interact with the company more easily and provides more information.

The junk pick-up company was founded in 2015 and has grown over the past six years necessitating new equipment and an increase in its service area (to incorporate greater Los Angeles, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks). The new website reflects the changes in the company over the last few years. Despite the COVID-19 shutdowns in California, junk removal remains a thriving business.

Principal Vlad Temkin spoke about the new website: "We started BumbleBee on a tight budget, so our first website was something we put up out of necessity, but we've expanded and needed a new site to reflect our growth. We've been lucky that our hard work over the years paid off."



The new site was built in WordPress, perhaps the most widely used content management system in the world. Sites built using WordPress can be easily scaled up as needed which was a feature Temkin wanted in his updated web presence. It is also a "responsive" website, meaning it will display appropriately on mobile devices as well as desktop computers. Visitors can request junk removal prices for their projects, download discount coupons and communicate with the company online. The blogging platform allows companies to post news and information of interest to their customers.



"I never thought about blogging for junk removal," Temkin said "But after speaking with people who do websites for a living, I realized we need to be able to communicate with our potential customers. There are tie-ins with WordPress that allow us to publish our posts to our social media properties simultaneously, so we're expanding not just physically but on the Internet at the same time."



As most people search for products or services online it was important that BumbleBee Junk establish a solid online presence beginning with the website. Competing with other local and national junk hauling companies, BumbleBee found it necessary to improve the functionality of the website as well as the look and feel.



"We're competing with a lot of Burbank junk removal companies and some of those have 20-year-old websites," Temkin said. "If we come up in a search I want customers to pick our website over those others." The new website will do just that.



About BumbleBee Junk

BumbleBee Junk was started in 2015 with one pickup truck, serving a portion of the San Fernando Valley. It has since grown to a multi-vehicle fleet and serves the commercial, residential and construction junk removal needs of greater Los Angeles, Simi Valley, San Gabriel Valley and part of Ventura County. The company's website is https://www.bumblebeejunk.com.

