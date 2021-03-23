Anzeige
WKN: A1J87E ISIN: US4660902069 
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
23.03.2021
For the Sixth Consecutive Year, JA Solar Awarded with Top Brand PV Module for the European Market from EuPD Research

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar was recently awarded with the Top Brand PV Modules Europe 2021 Seal from EuPD Research, a leading certification body in the PV industry. This is the sixth consecutive year that JA Solar has won the award since first winning in 2016. The company has also been awarded the Top PV Brand in MENA, and also in seven European countries including Germany, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The Top Brand PV Seal is one of the most recognized and prestigious certifications in the global PV industry. Considering the customer evaluation and overall quality and performance of PV products, the award highlights the most reliable and trustworthy PV module manufacturers in regional and country-level markets, which provides valuable references for downstream customers in module selection.

Dr. Xinwei Niu, Member of the Board and Executive President of JA Solar, commented, "We deeply appreciate EuPD for its high recognition of JA Solar. We have been committed to providing high quality products and services to the global market, continuously improving product performance, reducing LCOE, and promoting the application and utilization of PV products and technologies. In the future, we will keep contributing to the global goal of carbon neutrality through continuous technology upgrades and service system improvement."

