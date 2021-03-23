Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Hits High-Grade Nickel and Copper Mineralization Along 3 km Strike at Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project, Western Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce the first assay results from its Phase I, 2021 drill program at the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia. Multiple holes have intercepted Ni, Cu and Co mineralization near surface and at depth. The successful holes are located along a 3 km strike, indicating the system has significant growth potential (Figure 1). Of particular note, hole BBDD009 returned 41.1 m of favorable host rock with 31.2 m being mineralized including peaks of up to 2.8% Ni, 5.7% Cu and 0.15% Co, indicating a large layered intrusive complex. The recently completed 16-hole program follows up on the company's highly successful 2018 drilling. Further assays are pending, and the Company is currently in the planning phase for the next drill program.

Core Drilling Highlights include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Co % Pt g/t Pd g/t Zone BBDD009 278.9 294.5 15.6 0.6 0.4 0.04 Tulloch Including 278.9 279.2 0.3 0.2 1.4 0.02 Tulloch Including 281.0 291.1 10.1 0.9 0.3 0.06 0.08 0.08 Tulloch Including 281.0 286.0 5.0 1.0 0.4 0.06 0.05 0.08 Tulloch Including 285.0 286.0 1.0 2.8 0.1 0.15 0.11 0.21 Tulloch Including 289.0 291.0 2.0 1.8 0.5 0.11 0.22 0.17 Tulloch Including 293.8 294.5 0.7 0.5 2.3 0.04 0.33 0.04 Tulloch Also 307.5 323.1 15.6 0.9 0.8 0.06 0.08 0.07 Tulloch Including 312.0 315.1 3.1 2.2 0.2 0.15 0.15 0.21 Tulloch Including 316.7 317.8 1.1 0.9 5.7 0.07 0.11 0.05 Tulloch Including 316.7 320.0 3.3 0.8 2.4 0.06 0.09 0.06 Tulloch

RC Drilling Highlights include:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ni % Cu % Zone BBRC006 172.0 182.0 10.0 0.4 0.3 Sunline Including 178.0 181.0 3.0 0.6 0.4 Sunline BBRC007 197.0 215.0 18.0 0.2 0.2 Sunline Including 201.0 203.0 2.0 0.3 0.5 Sunline Including 210.0 214.0 4.0 0.4 0.3 Sunline BBRC008 107.0 108.0 1.0 0.2 0.2 Winx BBRC009 63.0 68.0 5.0 0.1 0.2 Saintly BBRC010 143.0 145.0 2.0 0.1 0.2 Bone Crusher BBRC011 55.0 63.0 8.0 0.4 0.2 Tobin Bronze Including 57.0 59.0 2.0 0.7 0.3 Tobin Bronze BBRC013 88.0 98.0 10.0 0.6 0.5 Tulloch Including 92.0 95.0 3.0 0.8 0.7 Tulloch BBRC014 136.0 143.0 7.0 0.6 0.4 Tulloch Including 139.0 142.0 3.0 0.7 0.6 Tulloch

Phase I drilling intersected variable amounts of sulphides +/- oxides within the Layered Igneous Complex at the Canegrass Project. This successful phase of exploration was able to display both high-grade cores within a low-grade halo across multiple targets indicating that the Canegrass project is a very large system to be further explored. A significant highlight was the upgrading of Tobin Bronze, (just north of Tulloch) with BBRC011 which returned anomalous Ni and Cu from a relatively shallow depth whereas previous drilling at Tulloch and Sunline intersected mineralization that increased with depth.

Figure 1. Target Locations along the Airborne Magnetics geophysical signature at the Canegrass Project, Western Australia

2018 drilling highlights include (see NR 03/03/21):

BBRC001 (Winx) 14m @ 1.17% Ni, 0.88% Cu, 0.05% Co, 463ppb Pd and 375ppb Pt from 65m, including 1m @ 2.70% Ni, 0.23% Cu, 0.12% Co, 751ppb Pd and 723 ppb Pt.

BBDD001 (Sunline) 0.57m @ 3.07 % Ni, 0.62% Cu and 0.24% Co from 144.1m.

BBDD002 (Tulloch) 14.25m @ 0.69% Ni, 0.82% Cu and 0.05% Co from 243.2, including 4.9m @ 1.33% Ni, 1.26% Cu and 0.10% Co.

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "We are very pleased with this first round of assays. Not only did we discover mineralization at previously untested targets, but we hit wide intervals of mineralization, with significant high-grade peaks at the Sunline and Tulloch targets, where we have had tremendous success in the past. Just as importantly, we have intercepted mineralization at the new Tobin Bronze target, which is situated between Sunline and Tulloch. This speaks to the impressive potential for establishing a continuous trend over several km's."

The technical content of this news release with respect to Canegrass has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The qualified person has not yet visited the Canegrass Project and therefore has not yet verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure.

