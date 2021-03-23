CRH PLC: CRH Announces Non-Executive Board Appointment

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / CRH plc, (LSE:CRH, ISE:CRG, NYSE:CRH) the leading building materials business in the world, is pleased to announce the appointment to the Board of Ms. Caroline Dowling as a non-executive Director, with effect from 22 March 2021.

Ms. Dowling (54), an Irish citizen, was until her retirement in February 2018 a Business Group President of Flex, an industry leading Fortune 500 company with operations in 30 countries. In this role she led the Telecommunications, Enterprise Compute, Networking and Cloud Data Center and was also responsible for managing the Global Services Division, supporting complex supply chains. Prior to this, Ms. Dowling held a range of senior executive roles in Flex, including responsibility for development & strategy, marketing, retail & technical services and global sales.

Ms. Dowling is a non-executive Director of DCC plc and IMI plc.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Richie Boucher, Chairman of CRH, said: "We are delighted that Caroline has joined the Board. Caroline has extensive operational experience as a senior executive in a global technology company. Her knowledge and insights will add greatly to the Board as we continue to execute on our strategy and to drive shareholder value."

Contact CRH at Dublin 404 1000 (+353 1 404 1000)

Tom Holmes Head of Investor Relations

About CRH

CRH (LSE: CRH, ISE: CRG, NYSE: CRH) is the leading building materials business in the world, employing c.77,000 people at c.3,100 operating locations in 30 countries. It is the largest building materials business in North America and in Europe. It also has positions in Asia and South America. CRH manufactures and supplies a range of integrated building materials, products and innovative solutions which can be found throughout the built environment, from major public infrastructure projects to commercial buildings and residential structures. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is a constituent member of the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe. CRH's American Depositary Shares are listed on the NYSE. For more information visit www.crh.com.

