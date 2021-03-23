Anzeige
WKN: A2QCUH ISIN: SE0014855029 
22.03.21
12,010 Euro
PR Newswire
23.03.2021
Implantica announces a milestone achieved for its implantable medical device RefluxStop

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) today announces that one of the largest hospitals in Europe, University Hospital AKH Vienna, will soon commence a study of RefluxStop with 25-30 reflux patients, conducted under the direction of Prof. Dr. med. Sebastian Schoppmann.

"We are very pleased that one of the most prominent anti-reflux surgeons, Prof. Schoppmann, will perform the RefluxStop procedure, and we are looking forward to begin cooperating with one of the leading anti-reflux surgeons in Europe" said Peter Forsell, CEO of Implantica.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor Relations
Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49
nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, +46 (0)8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on March 23, 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

© 2021 PR Newswire

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-announces-a-milestone-achieved-for-its-implantable-medical-device-refluxstop-,c3312007

© 2021 PR Newswire
