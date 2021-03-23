Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fantasma Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fantasma Games AB's shares (short name FAGA) commences today on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary sector. Fantasma Games is the 22nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Fantasma Games is a Stockholm based game studio founded in 2016. The company vision is to create slots beyond gambling. They have 12 games in their portfolio and the games to come will provide an exceptional one-handed mobile gaming experience for the gambling industry. The popular game Flower Fortunes is on Microgaming's top 10 list over best performing games. They have over 150 operators in 50 countries. "Today's listing of Fantasma Games on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market represents a major and exciting milestone for our company," said Björn Kjellsson, CEO of Fantasma. "We will continue to create slots beyond gambling, heavily inspired by gaming and we look forward to welcoming our new shareholders into the Fantasma family as we bring further innovative games to markets worldwide." "We are excited to welcome Fantasma Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Fantasma Games is an innovative, consumer focused company that has made a rapid growth journey. They will make a contribution to our segment of consumer focused online services, which have created even more value for individuals as the pandemic has changed the way we live. We look forward to follow their growth journey." Fantasma Games AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommisssion AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com