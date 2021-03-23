Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Fantasma Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Stockholm, March 23, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Fantasma Games AB's shares (short name FAGA) commences today on the Nasdaq
First North Growth Market. The company belongs to the Consumer Discretionary
sector. Fantasma Games is the 22nd company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Fantasma Games is a Stockholm based game studio founded in 2016. The company
vision is to create slots beyond gambling. They have 12 games in their
portfolio and the games to come will provide an exceptional one-handed mobile
gaming experience for the gambling industry. The popular game Flower Fortunes
is on Microgaming's top 10 list over best performing games. They have over 150
operators in 50 countries. 

"Today's listing of Fantasma Games on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market
represents a major and exciting milestone for our company," said Björn
Kjellsson, CEO of Fantasma. "We will continue to create slots beyond gambling,
heavily inspired by gaming and we look forward to welcoming our new
shareholders into the Fantasma family as we bring further innovative games to
markets worldwide." 

"We are excited to welcome Fantasma Games to the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Fantasma
Games is an innovative, consumer focused company that has made a rapid growth
journey.  They will make a contribution to our segment of consumer focused
online services, which have created even more value for individuals as the
pandemic has changed the way we live. We look forward to follow their growth
journey." 

Fantasma Games AB has appointed Mangold Fondkommisssion AB as Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
