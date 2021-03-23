Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Der "1.000% Ansatz", der wirklich funktioniert hat...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2021 | 08:41
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes RISMA Systems A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen March 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the
RISMA Systems A/S share (short name: RISMA) starts today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark. RISMA belongs to the technology sector and is the 4th
company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is
no. 21 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. 

RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and
document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk,
and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly platform makes
cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on
regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management,
Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability. 

"We are grateful for the great interest in investing in RISMA. We see Nasdaq
First North in Copenhagen as the ideal match in relation to the journey of
growth and internationalization that RISMA will be embarking on in the coming
years. Right now, we look forward to exploiting the opportunities that the
listing gives us to improve the customer experience, develop new products and
begin the next step in RISMA's expansion." says RISMA's founder and CEO, Lars
Nybro Munksgaard. 

"We are proud to welcome RISMA to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "RISMA's listing helps
to pave the way for other tech companies that, in addition to raising capital,
also want the visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets gives new
companies. With the fourth listing in three months, Nasdaq First North Growth
Market today stands as an attractive platform for growth companies". 

RISMA has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq media contact

Communications Director

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847164
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.