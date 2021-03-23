Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Copenhagen welcomes RISMA Systems A/S to Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Copenhagen March 23, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the RISMA Systems A/S share (short name: RISMA) starts today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark. RISMA belongs to the technology sector and is the 4th company which will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2021 and is no. 21 on the Nasdaq Nordic Market*. RISMA is a leading SaaS company helping organizations structure, handle, and document their efforts across the business-critical areas of Governance, Risk, and Compliance. RISMA's unique and user-friendly platform makes cross-organizational collaboration easy to demonstrate and report on regulations and standards such as GDPR & Privacy, ISMS, Risk Management, Financial Controls, ESG and sustainability. "We are grateful for the great interest in investing in RISMA. We see Nasdaq First North in Copenhagen as the ideal match in relation to the journey of growth and internationalization that RISMA will be embarking on in the coming years. Right now, we look forward to exploiting the opportunities that the listing gives us to improve the customer experience, develop new products and begin the next step in RISMA's expansion." says RISMA's founder and CEO, Lars Nybro Munksgaard. "We are proud to welcome RISMA to the Nasdaq First North Growth Market," says Carsten Borring, Head of Listing for Nasdaq Copenhagen. "RISMA's listing helps to pave the way for other tech companies that, in addition to raising capital, also want the visibility that a listing on Nasdaq's markets gives new companies. With the fourth listing in three months, Nasdaq First North Growth Market today stands as an attractive platform for growth companies". RISMA has appointed Grant Thornton as Certified Advisor. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Island and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq media contact Communications Director Helle Mayor +45 9132 4030 Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=847164