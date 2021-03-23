

An Image from World CX Summit - India's CX Transformation Discussion that was streamed live on 10 March 2021

INDIA, Mar 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In an age of unprecedented possibilities for businesses, World CX Summit - India attracted prominent voices in the CX ecosystem including Anand Tuli, Head of CX & Data Analytics, Vedantu; Dhruba Roy Chowdhury, Head of Global Command Centre and APAC Support Operations, Uber; Vaishali Thakkar - Chief Customer Experience & Service Delivery, Praxis Home Retail Ltd. (Future Group - HomeTown) and Himanshu Singh - Head Presales, India & SAARC, Freshworks; to name a few.World CX Summit - India covered key topics such as Digital Transformation with Customer-First Thinking, Customer Data: Designing for Transparency & Trust, CX Strategies for a Touchless World, Adopting Digital Omnichannel and more.Key takeaways from World CX Summit - IndiaIn a panel discussion on the topic 'Becoming Future Ready with CX-led Digital Transformation,' the panellists discussed about leveraging VoC initiatives to Build Brand Loyalty, How to overcome challenges in CX Transformation, Success stories and Q and A and much more.The panellists who joined the discussion included K B Nagaraju - Chief CX Officer, Bigbasket; Dharmender Khanna - Head of Digital Transformation, SSIPL Retail LTD; Vaishali Thakkar - Chief CX & Service Delivery - Praxis Home Retail Ltd. (Future Group); Sharat Dhall - Chief Operating Officer (COO) - Policybazaar.com and Ajay Nambiar - COO-PYP & CSO, M3M."If you want things to work, you need to consider everything around the new technology that you are looking into investing in," said Frederik Bisbjerg, Executive Director, Digitization, Daman National Health Insurance Company.World CX Summit also featured an interesting panel discussion on 'The Impact of Emerging Technologies on CX Excellence'. The panellists who joined the debate included Suneet Gupta - Head of CX, Grofers; Himanshu Singh - Head Presales, India & SAAEC, Freshworks; Dhruba Roy Chowdhury - Head of Global Command Centre and APAC Support Operations, Community Operations, Uber; Anand Tuli - Head of Data Analytics & CX Vedantu; Guru Bhat - VP, Omni-channel and Customer Success Platform, Paypal; Shivangi Kamath - Head Quality Assurance and Process Improvement- Process Excellence Group, Tata AIG General Insurance.The summit also played host to an interesting keynote on the topic 'Transforming CX Strategy with VoC' by Samdani Basha VP - CX, Design & Operations, Flipkart.The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment.Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.World CX Summit - India was officially sponsored by Silver Sponsor - Freshworks; Bronze Sponsor - Teleperformance and Eastvantage; Associate Sponsor - Site24x7.About World CX Summit:World CX Summit India aims to bring CX leaders and Marketers together to discuss how the latest technologies and customer insights can be combined to change CX as we know it. The summit will host a combination of insightful sessions, case studies, panel discussions, and workshops sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies. For more information visit: https://india.worldcxsummit.com/For further details about the announcement, please contact:Karthik AMarketing LeadTresconmarketing@tresconglobal.comSource: World CX SummitCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.