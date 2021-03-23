Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
WKN: 912028 ISIN: SE0000119299 Ticker-Symbol: EA5B 
Berlin
23.03.21
08:04 Uhr
15,900 Euro
+0,020
+0,13 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELANDERS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELANDERS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2021 | 09:17
Elanders AB: Elanders nominated for prestigious Swedish logistics award

Today, Elanders was nominated for PostNord Logistics Award *, an award where Sony Ericsson, Volvo Cars, and H&M are among the previous winners. To be recognized a year when the theme is "A dynamic supply chain - decisive when the world and customer needs change rapidly" is something that the President and CEO, Magnus Nilsson, truly appreciates:

"We run a long-term effort to create better and more sustainable logistics solutions that also contribute to increased business benefits for our customers. This nomination is clear proof that we are on the right track."

The jury's motivation reads: Through a determined transformation from a printing corporation into a global services enterprise, offering comprehensive logistics solutions with a wide range of innovative services and system solutions, the operations have evolved into a growing group of companies at the cutting edge of logistics.

Read more about the award here

* PostNord is the Swedish postal office.



For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

  • 2021-03-23 Elanders Press release - Elanders nominated for prestigious Swedish logistics award (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f6666567-8c0c-402c-858f-5d484c79ec01)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
