Herzliya, Israel and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Innocan Pharma Corporation (CSE: INNO) (FSE: IP4) (OTC Pink: INNPF) (the "Company" or "Innocan") is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Mitchell Kline to its Scientific Advisory Committee. Dr. Kline will serve as an active member of Innocan's R&D team, using his extensive experience in researching and treating different skin conditions, to further develop Innocan's derma cosmetic line.





Dr. Mitchell Kline is a board-certified, fellowship-trained surgical and clinical dermatologist, currently acting as the Principal Clinician at Kline Dermatology and the Clinical Assistant Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College. He has published over ten articles, holds 23 organizational memberships, has generated five research and concept proposals, and has participated in over 14 grand rounds presentations. Dr Kline has served on the boards of certain leading organizations including Healthright International, Whitehead Institute-MIT, American Academy of Dermatology, Dermatology Foundation, New York Academy of Sciences and the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. Dr Kline was awarded the Humanitarian Award of the Melanoma Research Foundation.

Dr. Kline said, "Working with Innocan will provide a platform and an opportunity to bring innovative delivery and anti-inflammatory technologies to the wellness and cosmetics industries. I look forward to collaborating with Innocan to develop unprecedented CBD based treatments to meet the needs of all patients."

Iris Bincovich, Innocan's CEO, said, "We are deeply humbled to have been able to add Dr. Kline to our Scientific Advisory Committee. The next few months may result in some major developments and Dr. Kline's ability to help us deliver these promises is significant."

About Innocan

The Company, through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary, Innocan Pharma Ltd. ("Innocan Israel"), is a pharmaceutical tech company that focuses on the development of several drug delivery platforms combining cannabidiol ("CBD"). Innocan Israel and Ramot at Tel Aviv University are collaborating on a new, revolutionary exosome-based technology that targets both central nervous system (CNS) indications and the Covid-19 Coronavirus using CBD. CBD-loaded exosomes hold the potential to help in the recovery of infected lung cells. This product, which is expected to be administrated by inhalation, will be tested against a variety of lung infections.

Innocan Israel signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement with Yissum, the commercial arm of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem to develop a CBD drug delivery platform based on a unique-controlled release liposome to be administrated by injection. Innocan Israel plans, together with Professor Berenholtz, Head of the Laboratory of Membrane and Liposome Research of the Hebrew University, to test the liposome platform on several potential indications. Innocan Israel is also working on a dermal product that integrates CBD with other pharmaceutical ingredients as well as the development and sale of CBD-integrated pharmaceuticals, including, but not limited to, topical treatments for relief of psoriasis symptoms as well as the treatment of muscle pain and rheumatic pain. The founders and officers of Innocan have commercially successful track records in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors in Israel and globally.

