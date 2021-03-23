Aker Carbon Capture and Siemens Energy join forces on sustainable power generation

OSLO, Norway, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Carbon Capture (ACC) and Siemens Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing combined offerings for carbon capture solutions that can be applied to gas turbines and gas-fired power plants.

The parties will explore a technology collaboration to further advance technical optimization within the whole process of power generation and carbon capture combining ACC's HSE-friendly capture technology with Siemens Energy's market leading portfolio of offerings in the energy sector. ACC and Siemens Energy will also explore ways to jointly fast-track development of major projects globally.

The global collaboration will initially focus on the European market for new and existing low-carbon power generation where a combination of new turbines and carbon capture and storage (CCS) can provide sustainable solutions fit for the 21st century.

"The drive towards net zero carbon emissions is gaining speed throughout the energy industry," said Karim Amin, Executive Vice President for Power Generation at Siemens Energy. "We are pleased to cooperate with Aker Carbon Capture providing our customers with highly efficient gas turbines equipped with highly efficient carbon capture solutions to support their decarbonization journeys."

"The speed of the energy transition should be accelerated further, and industrial partnerships are needed to power the transformation," says Chief Executive Officer of Aker Carbon Capture, Valborg Lundegaard. "I personally believe that a collaboration between Aker Carbon Capture and Siemens Energy can create significant momentum in the market."

Gas-fired power plants contributed 23 percent of global power generation in 2019, according to the International Energy Agency. In Europe, gas use in power generation increased by around 4 percent as countries switched from coal to gas, thereby reducing emissions levels. Applying carbon capture to gas-fired power plants limits the emissions entering the atmosphere and, in many regions, further supports the case for gas power as part of a sustainable energy mix.

"An aligned product portfolio of low carbon power solutions for industry and energy production with carbon capture, is a very strong offering," says Chief Commercial Officer in Aker Carbon Capture, Jon Christopher Knudsen. "Combining more than 20 years of history in developing carbon capture solutions with Siemens Energy's decades of industry leadership in power solutions, will bring valuable benefits for our clients and society."

