ALZECURE PHARMA

AlzeCure is a pure play biotech focused on neurological disorders. The pipeline consists of three small-molecule platforms targeting Alzheimer's disease (AD) and pain. The NeuroRestore platform is focused on novel symptomatic treatment of AD (lead compound ACD856 is in Phase I), although there is a scientific rationale for disease modification potential as well. The Alzstatin platform (preclinical) is specifically aimed at modifying the course of AD and has a differentiated mechanism of action. We find the strategy to target both settings in AD, symptomatic and disease modifying treatments, to be a rational approach given the complex history of drug development in this vast indication. The third Painless platform, with two non-opioid assets for pain (lead ACD440 is in Phase Ib), complements the R&D pipeline well. We value AlzeCure at SEK729m or SEK19.3 per share.

