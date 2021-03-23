In the third installment of our six-part video series, which examines how we enable a better, safer and more interconnected world, we learn about World Class Services (WCS), a distinctive continuous improvement program that applies the rigorous methods and standards of World Class Manufacturing (WCM).

Implementing WCS in our labs has allowed SGS to reduce human error, minimize customer complaints and run our business in a more sustainable and efficient manner. Laura Yan, Quality Manager at our Shanghai Central Chemical Lab, tells us more.

