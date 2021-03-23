Blow Molded Plastics Market Size Worth $98.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 3.3%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global blow molded plastics market size is anticipated to reach USD 98.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028. The global industry is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to increasing product demand from various application industries. In the past few years, there has been a significant growth in technologies and equipment for manufacturing these plastics, which has enabled manufacturers to cater to specific requirements of several application industries, such as automotive, building & construction, packaging, and others.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market was valued at USD 75.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028

Polyethylene (PE) was the largest product segment in 2020. PE compounds are dominantly used across various industries and have been an integral material for the packaging industry

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment from 2021 to 2028

This growth can be credited to the increasing demand for ABS from the automobile industry for the manufacturing of enclosures for electrical and electronic assemblies, automotive trim components, and protective headgears

Asia Pacific accounted for over 33% of the overall revenue share in 2020. China led the market in the Asia Pacific region

Favorable federal regulations by agencies, such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), regarding carbon emissions along with the EU initiatives to develop blow molding applications for manufacturing lightweight and fuel-efficient cars are likely to boost the growth of the global market

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) has several applications in the packaging industry including in manufacturing bottles intended for the packaging of food & beverage products. This is expected to drive its demand over the forecast period. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for Polypropylene (PP) and PET is expected to grow on account of the increased usage of face masks, protective gowns, and packaging bottles for hand sanitizers.

Extrusion blow molded plastics was the largest and the fastest-growing technology segment in 2020. This technology is a revolutionary form of the blow molding process. One of the main advantages of this process is that it enables the manufacturers to increase output along with the efficiency of providing customized products. Moreover, lower mold cost as compared to other processes makes it a cost-effective technology.

Grand View Research has segmented the global blow molded plastics market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Blow Molded Plastics Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Polypropylene (PP)



Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Polyethylene (PE)



Polystyrene (PS)



Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Others

Blow Molded Plastics Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Extrusion



Injection



Stretch



Compound

Blow Molded Plastics Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Packaging



Consumables & Electronics



Automotive & Transport



HVAC Ducts





Air Intake Ducts





Others



Building & Construction



Medical



Others

Blow Molded Plastics Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Blow Molded Plastics Market

Magna International, Inc.

International Automotive Components (IAC) Group

Inpress Plastics Ltd.

Comar, LLC

Rutland Plastics Ltd.

Gemini Group, Inc.

The Plastic Forming Company, Inc.

Agri-Industrial Plastics

Garrtech, Inc.

North American Plastics, Ltd.

Custom-Pak

APEX Plastics

INEOS Group

Berry Global, Inc.

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

