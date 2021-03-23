Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.03.2021
Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting
23.03.2021 | 10:31
Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

DJ Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting 
23-March-2021 / 09:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Publication of the 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting 
& 
Annual General Meeting arrangements 
 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") together with the 
2020 Annual Report and Financial Statements was yesterday posted to Shareholders who elected to receive them in hard 
copy form. 
 
The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/ 
shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021) and in accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies have been 
submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/ 
nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
 
  - 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting 
  - Proxy Form for the 2021 Annual General Meeting 
 
The announcement of the Company's 2020 results together with the publication of the 2020 Annual Report and Financial 
Statements was issued on 2 March 2021 and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/ 
investors/results-reports-and-presentations/year/2021 
 
The AGM will take place at 10.00 am on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 at the Company's offices at Ryehill House, Rye Hill 
Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA. We expect that on 27 April the country will be in Step 2 of 
the Government's Roadmap out of Lockdown. Being guided by the overarching consideration of the safety and wellbeing of 
all participants and the provisions of Step 2 of the Roadmap, regrettably, we have to insist on non-attendance by 
shareholders (or any proxies or corporate representatives) at the AGM venue and we request that they do not travel to 
the venue on the day. No access will be given to shareholders or anyone else at the venue and unfortunately, we will 
have to turn away anyone who does travel to the venue. 
 
The AGM will be broadcast via a live webcast which will be accessible by logging on to the AGM website at https:// 
web.lumiagm.com. The AGM website will be open from 9.30 am on the day of the meeting and will close once the meeting 
has concluded. Although you will be able to submit typed questions through the AGM website or ask questions via an 
audio link during the meeting, if you wish to be seen and heard asking questions, you will need to pre-register by 
emailing Cosec@travisperkins.co.uk or writing to the Company Secretary at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm 
Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA. You may pre-submit questions related to the business of the AGM up until 10.00 
am on 23 April 2021 or ask them during the meeting as detailed above. 
 
All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll. Shareholders will be able to vote in advance of the AGM by proxy. 
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy who will vote in accordance with 
their instructions. You can vote by proxy online via the share portal at www.travisperkins-shares.com. Proxy forms may 
be downloaded from https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/year/2021 
and once completed sent to our registrar, Link. There will also be the facility to vote during the meeting through the 
AGM website. Full details of arrangements are set out in the Notice of AGM. 
 
- ENDS - 
Enquiries: 
 
Travis Perkins 
Robin Miller 
General Counsel & Company Secretary 
07515 197975 
cosec@travisperkins.co.uk 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB0007739609 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           TPK 
LEI Code:       2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95994 
EQS News ID:    1177406 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2021 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
