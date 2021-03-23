The inverter features 97.6% efficiency and a DC input voltage range of 65 V to 600 V. The device is claimed to have countless open interfaces for linking together the energy, storage, mobility, heating, and cooling sectors.Austrian inverter manufacturer Fronius has launched the Primo GEN24 Plus hybrid inverter for residential applications. The single-phase, 230 V device is available in six power classes, ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW and has a DC input voltage range of 65 V to 600 V. The inverter measures 474x530x165mm and weighs between 15.4 and 19 kg. It offers a reported efficiency of 97.6% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...