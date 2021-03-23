LeanLIfe Health Inc.: Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drink Containers Arriving in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LNLHF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the first containers of Mike Tyson branded energy drink from FoodCare Group will be arriving at a port in Los Angeles on April 2, 2021.

Once containers have landed and cleared customs, they will be stored in the Company's warehouse storage facility in Arizona. From there those containers will be distributed to major national retailers, convenience stores, and online retailers' warehouses.

The Company anticipates having further information on confirmed sales of the Mike Tyson branded energy drink shortly.

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states: "Once the containers land, this will be transformative for the Company. The Company's management team is focused on firming up sales and distribution of these initial containers. My goal for the year is to sell a minimum of 120 containers in the United States, and secure additional sales in other countries."

About LeanLife Health and its Brand Positioning in the Marketplace

FoodCare Group, the supplier and manufacturer of Iron Energy, by Mike Tyson, is a market leader in Poland's energy drink market and is a leading brand in the Middle East. We believe, Iron Energy will also appeal to North American consumers and will quickly gain retail and consumer acceptance and trial.

The annual market value of the combined U.S. and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over $14 billion (USD). According to Allied Market Research, the global energy drinks market size was valued at $53.01 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% to reach $86.01 billion by 2026.

Capitalizing on the opportunity, LeanLife now first offers Iron Drink, a Mike Tyson branded energy drink to the consumers in the United State. LeanLife will be aggressively priced and shelf positioned, to appeal to a broad consumer base. A good market shares growth will be expected.

Consumer preference and the increased occasions for energy drink consumption are growing the category. Iron Energy will participate in this phenomenon through category and organic growth. The broad base of health and sport oriented consumers will be attracted to this unique product alternative. Iron Energy is enjoying great success in the European market. We believe Iron Energy will offer a similar success story in North America due to its compelling brand attributes, product taste and energy benefits.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: LeanLIfe Health Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/636911/Mike-Tyson-Branded-Iron-Energy-Drink-Containers-Arriving-in-the-United-States