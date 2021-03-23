RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Receives $535K Order from Large Neutral Host Customer for Small Cell Installation Kits

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received a $535,000 order from a large neutral host customer at the company's Schroff Technologies division. This order for small cell installation kits complements multiple small cell shroud orders previously received from this customer. This solution will be utilized in small cell infrastructure deployments for a tier-1 wireless carrier. RF Industries anticipates that small cells will be widely deployed by mobile operators over the next several years to extend their service coverage and increase network capacity.

"We are excited to receive another order from this customer in the tier-1 wireless carrier ecosystem," said Robert Dawson, President and CEO of RF Industries. "Orders like this continue to highlight how our growing solution set supports the wireless carrier ecosystem in their 5G buildout and the related network densification. These kits include components that span across multiple product areas within our organization and offering, demonstrating our overall capabilities, flexibility and collaboration. We believe that the pending small cell infrastructure build provides us with a significant growth opportunity, and we continue to invest in our related product and solution portfolio."

These installation kits from RF Industries are used by carriers, neutral hosts, tower companies, and integrators to streamline and ease the process of small cell installations. Components of the kits include items from multiple RF Industries product areas including, RF coaxial cable assemblies, fiber optic cable assemblies, and an integrated power service delivery unit.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

