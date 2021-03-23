Jaguar Mining Inc.: Jaguar Mining Response to Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic in Brazil

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Jaguar Mining Inc. ("Jaguar" or the "Company") (TSX:JAG)(OTCQX:JAGGF) today announced it would be strengthening its current COVID-19 Response Plan in the wake of the ongoing pandemic in Brazil.

Since the commencement of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic approximately one year ago, Jaguar immediately established a strong COVID-19 Response Plan to protect the health and safety of all our stakeholders including, employees and their families, all service providers, and the communities in which we operate. The actions taken by the Company continue to be aligned with and support the Health Attendance Protocols from the Brazilian Health Ministry and the World Health Organization.

Status of COVID-19 in Minas Gerais, Brazil

In March, Brazil has moved onto a 'peak' phase of the disease with deaths in the last average 7-day period to be the highest so far in the pandemic, placing the current health system across the country at grave risk due to high hospitalization rates and additional demands in all ICU wards. The rise in the pandemic has caused the state government of Minas Gerais to declare a curfew from 8:00 pm at night to 5:00 am in the morning commencing immediately until March 31, 2021.

The local communities near Jaguar operations have also seen an increase in COVID-19 infections, and as a result, hospitals in our areas of influence are now reaching capacity. The local Prefeituras (area governments) are currently considering measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Jaguar, along with other mining companies operating in or near the communities, continue to meet with the Prefeituras to provide support and to work with them in implementing any potential steps and viable solutions to protect the communities while keeping the economy intact.

It is expected that any lockdown and/or increased protocols will be in place until the end of March and probably longer, until COVID-19 cases significantly decline. Jaguar will adhere to any changes in federal, state, and local government protocols that result from the pandemic increase. Jaguar has also revised and augmented its overall COVID-19 Response Plan. The effects of COVID-19 began impacting the company in 2020, but we have witnessed our highest levels of cases in the first quarter of 2021. Production has been and continues to be impacted at both operations. The current increase in the intensity of our COVID-19 measures, as dictated by government guidelines and the pandemic, may also limit production in the near term. We are adapting, but the increase in absenteeism and the limitations in contractor services is and will have an impact on production. Currently our team estimates that we can produce within our ounce guidance for the year, assuming conditions do not worsen, and lockdown restrictions do not become more severe or extend much past March 2021.

Jaguar COVID-19 Response Plan

Jaguar currently employs approximately 1,300 personnel, and over 400 third-party contractors. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Company has tallied 185 cases with employees and 59 with contractors. The vast majority of the cases occurred in the first quarter of 2021. A further impact has been from employees quarantined awaiting test results which have then come back negative, which has impacted an additional total of 381 people. Employees and contractors are not permitted to return to work without full medical clearance.

Jaguar has implemented the following new measures in addition to its current COVID-19 Response Plan to reduce the impact of infections at its operating units:

A COVID-19 Monitor has been appointed to ensure that all internal pandemic guidelines are adhered to.

Additional reductions in the number of third-party contractors, with all non-critical work being put on hold.

Employees over the age of 60 or any employee with high-risk health conditions must work from home.

Jaguar's office in Belo Horizonte is being totally closed, and all functions will be working from home.

The number of site personnel in non-operating roles allowed on the sites is being limited with as much work as possible assigned to de done from home.

Jaguar's current COVID-19 Response Plan includes:

A multidisciplinary CV19 Committee holds weekly meetings to evaluate current pandemic scenarios to revise, implement and adapt current strategies and pandemic guidelines.

Travel between Jaguar's sites and communities including Jaguar's Belo Horizonte corporate office, are limited to those specifically approved by upper management.

A home office system has been adopted for all administrative employees and employees considered to be or have high-risk health conditions.

All non-safety related in-person meetings and general events have been suspended.

All visitors and visits by third parties to Jaguar operations have been suspended.

Implementation of increased hygiene protocols including the enforcement of social distancing in all common areas, such as restrooms, lockers, cafeterias, and buses.

Outsourced suppliers, companies and third parties have had limited access at all of Jaguar's operations.

Constant awareness via promotions and educative campaigns regarding COVID-19 are prominently displayed in and around company vehicles such as buses and trucks and in all common areas as well as through social media channels.

Disciplinary measures are in place for any employee who disobeys health and/or distance protocols.

About Jaguar Mining Inc.

Jaguar Mining Inc. is a Canadian-listed junior gold mining, development, and exploration company operating in Brazil with two gold mining complexes and a large land package with significant upside exploration potential from additional mineral claims. The Company's principal operating assets are in the Iron Quadrangle, a prolific greenstone belt in the state of Minas Gerais and include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Mining Complex (Pilar Mine and Caeté Plant). The Company also owns the Paciência Gold Mine Complex, which has been on care and maintenance since 2012. The Roça Grande Mine has been on care and maintenance since April 2018. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.jaguarmining.com.

