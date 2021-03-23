Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4XN ISIN: CNE1000002Q2 Ticker-Symbol: CHU 
Tradegate
23.03.21
11:24 Uhr
0,446 Euro
-0,004
-0,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4330,44612:26
0,4350,44611:35
PR Newswire
23.03.2021 | 11:39
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinopec Signs Long-term Liquefied Natural Gas Deal of 2 Million Tons per Annum with Qatar Petroleum

BEIJING, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (HKG: 0386, "Sinopec") signed a long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum on March 22 via online video conference to purchase 2 million tons of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") every year for a term of 10 years.

Sinopec Signs Long-term LNG Deal of 2 Million Tons per Annum with Qatar Petroleum.

Zhang Yuzhuo, Chairman of Sinopec, noted the long-term LNG contract with Qatar Petroleum is a first in the company's history and of significant importance:

"We look forward to further cooperation with Qatar Petroleum in the future. Sinopec has always advocated for the development of green and clean energy and the long-term LNG supply agreement will not only meet the needs of the Chinese market but will also demonstrate Sinopec's commitment to a low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development path," remarked Zhang. "We firmly believe that it's the responsibility of the entire industry and every company to reach peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutral, which is needed for the industry's transformation and development."

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs of the State of Qatar, the president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, expressed that signing the first long-term LNG contract with Sinopec has further consolidated the sound bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the beginning of establishing a long-term, fruitful cooperative relationship between Qatar Petroleum and Sinopec.

China and Qatar's cooperation in the energy sector started in 2009, and this cooperation will further enhance Qatar's ability to supply the Chinese market to meet growing demand as well as highlighting Qatar Petroleum's leading position in the industry.

China is a key and strategic energy partner for the State of Qatar throughout the entire energy value chain having supplied 62 million tons of LNG to China since 2009. With the government introducing a series of environmental protection measures, China's LNG market will maintain steady growth in the future, bringing broad prospects for cooperation between both parties.

Qatar Petroleum is the national oil corporation of Qatar, established in November 1974. It is responsible for the development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and its main businesses include oil and gas exploration and development.

About Sinopec

Sinopec Corp. is one of the largest integrated energy and chemical companies in China. Its principal operations include the exploration and production, pipeline transportation and sale of petroleum and natural gas; the sale, storage and transportation of petroleum products, petrochemical products, coal chemical products, synthetic fiber, fertilizer and other chemical products; the import and export, including an import and export agency business, of petroleum, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemical and chemical products, and other commodities and technologies; and research, development and application of technologies and information.

Sinopec sets 'fueling beautiful life' as its corporate mission, puts 'people, responsibility, integrity, precision, innovation and win-win' as its corporate core values, pursues strategies of value-orientation, innovation-driven development, integrated resource allocation, open cooperation, and green and low-carbon growth, and strives to achieve its corporate vision of building a world leading energy and chemical company.

For more information, please visit http://www.sinopec.com/

Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1471770/image1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960416/SINOPEC_Logo.jpg

SINOPEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.