POINT Biopharma and TerraPower Sign Supply Agreement for Actinium-225

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Inc. (POINT), a radiopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing the many benefits of precision radioligand therapy to cancer patients, and TerraPower, a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science, announced today they signed a research and clinical supply agreement for the medical radioisotope actinium-225 (Ac-225), further expanding the number of radioisotopes in POINT's pipeline of next-generation precision radiopharmaceutical treatments.



Matching the right radioisotope with the right target to create the most effective radioligand therapies is a core pillar of POINT's clinical development strategy. Actinium-225 is a unique medical isotope with a decay path of 4 high energy alpha particles resulting in very high energy transfer to tumour cells. In addition, the short range of alpha radiation in human tissue and Ac-225's 9.9-day half-life make it a very exciting candidate for targeted alpha therapy.

"While early clinical results from actinium-225-based radiopharmaceuticals have been promising, the extreme global shortage of actinium-225 has slowed research and development activities and made commercialization of an actinium-225-based radiopharmaceutical very challenging," said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. "TerraPower's entrance into the medical isotope space changes all of this. Their large-scale thorium-actinium generators have the potential to produce actinium-225 at the frequency and scale necessary to support late-stage clinical and commercial radiopharmaceuticals, enabling the creation of a new generation of potentially life-saving precision oncology treatments."

"TerraPower is committed to advancing nuclear science to solve the world's greatest challenges in energy, climate and human health," said Chris Levesque, president and CEO of TerraPower. "Our actinium-225 has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. TerraPower's work wouldn't be complete without partners like POINT Biopharma who are developing the drugs that will deliver actinium-225 to the cancer. Together, we can accelerate the development of pharmaceuticals using actinium-225, bringing this material to patients in need of life-saving cancer therapy."

About TerraPower

TerraPower is a leading nuclear innovation company that strives to improve the world through nuclear energy and science. Since it was founded by Bill Gates and a group of like-minded visionaries, TerraPower has emerged as an incubator and developer of ideas and technologies that offer energy independence, environmental sustainability, medical advancement and other cutting-edge opportunities. It accepts and tackles some of the world's most difficult challenges. Behind each of its innovations and programs, TerraPower actively works to bring together the strengths and experiences of the world's public and private sectors to use advanced nuclear to answer pressing global needs. Learn more at https://terrapower.com/.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, strategic partnerships in radioisotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct-to-patient targeting to revolutionize theragnostic drug development and radioligand commercialization. Learn more at https://www.pointbiopharma.com.

