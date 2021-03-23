GB Sciences Publishes Study on Creation of Novel Terpene-Containing Nanoparticles for Pain Relief

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX) and its Spanish research partners at the Universidad de Sevilla (USE) are pleased to announce the publication of a new scientific paper describing the creation of terpene-containing nanoparticles for use in the treatment of pain. In the journal Industrial Crops and Products, this study entitled "Development of Enhanced Drug Delivery Vehicles for Three Cannabis-Based Terpenes Using Poly(Lactic-Co-Glycolic Acid) Based Nanoparticles" was published by GB Sciences' own Chief Science Officer, Dr. Andrea Small-Howard, with co-authors Dr. Mazen M. El-Hammadi, Dr. Mercedes Fernández-Arévalo, and Dr. Lucía Martín-Banderas from the Innovative Nanomedicine Group (I+DNanomed) at the Universidad de Sevilla (USE) in Spain.

"First of their kind, the development of suitable drug delivery systems for terpenes is a considerable challenge from a technological point of view. Terpenes are small, highly volatile, very lipophilic, and unstable molecules. This is an example of how nanomedicines can offer an elegant solution for the administration of these efficacious molecules and open up new opportunities for their use as a pain medicine," explained Dr. Lucía Martín-Banderas of USE. "Because terpenes have high therapeutic potential, which has been demonstrated by GB Sciences and others, this research represents an important advance in the creation of novel terpene-containing pharmaceutical products for pain that will potentially deliver relief over time in a more efficient manner," said Dr. Mercedes Fernández-Arévalo of USE.

The novel methods, as described in this study, for producing time-released, terpene-containing nanoparticles are patent-pending in a joint application by GB Sciences and USE. In 2020, GB Sciences also received a US Patent that protects these myrcene-containing, optimized therapeutic mixtures for use in the treatment of pain. In the US alone, chronic pain represents an estimated health burden of between $560 and $650 billion dollars, and an estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults suffer from chronic pain that significantly decreases their quality of life. Despite the widespread rates of addiction and death, opioids remain the standard of care treatment for most people with chronic pain.

"GB Sciences is proud to be working with USE on the creation of more effective pain relief options for those patients that need them desperately. GB Sciences and USE have created terpene-containing nanoparticles, which are central to GB Sciences' time-released pain formulations," explained Dr. Andrea Small-Howard of GB Sciences. "These nanoparticles are currently in animal trials at the NRC Canada, in preparation for an IND-filing for a US FDA-registered clinical trial."

About GB Sciences, Inc. and GBS Global Biopharma, Inc.

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:GBLX), through their Canadian entity, GBS Global Biopharma, Inc., is a phytomedicine research and biopharmaceutical drug development company whose goal is to create patented formulations of plant-inspired, optimized therapeutic mixtures that target a variety of medical conditions. https://gbsciences.com.

About Universidad de Sevilla

Universidad de Sevilla (USE) is an institution with more than five centuries of history, with an accredited academic tradition, and with recognition as an International Campus of Excellence. All of our qualifications are adapted to the European Higher Education Area and cover all areas of knowledge that provide a public higher education service through study, teaching and research, as well as the generation, development and dissemination of knowledge at the service of Society and Citizenship. USE has made an important effort to improve its research facilities and scientific equipment, which has made it possible to be a Center for Research Excellence that answers public calls for research, engages in collaborations with companies, and creates an important patent portfolio. Our Campus model is integrated into the city of Sevilla, unfolding in several urban areas and contributing to the vibrancy of the city. www.us.es

