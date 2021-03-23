Michigan Manufactured Housing Association Announces the Return of a Spring Homebuying Season

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Spring brings warmer weather, blooming flowers … and homebuyers. Last spring, when you'd normally expect to see a flurry of activity, the pandemic pushed some buyers (and sellers) to the sidelines in the beginning of our strange year of remote working, virtual school, and staying home. By summer and fall, people were feeling more confident to make a move, and the record low loan interest rates likely pushed many to act.

Perhaps good news for homebuyers is that 2021 won't be so chaotic. As things return to a new type of normal in 2021, look for a typical homebuying season to return, with a surge of buyers in the spring and summer months. Ready to get started? Here are a few tips:

Tip #1: Know what you can afford. It's tempting to start looking at listings online and go on home tours, but it's best to be realistic. Get your credit and finances in order before you start your home search, and save for a down payment (typically 10%-20%). Get pre-approved when possible, and know before you start looking exactly how much house you can afford and what your monthly payment can be. In the competitive spring selling season, this will also ensure that you are able to move quickly with an offer when you find the right home. A new manufactured home can cost up to 50 percent less per square foot than other types of housing.

Tip #2: Make a list of wants and needs. Take the time to create a written list of priorities for the square footage, features, and amenities of the home and community. Decide the areas you might be willing to compromise and what items are true "must-haves." Take this list with you on every home tour, and make notes about the pros and cons of each home you visit and which items on the list are fulfilled. Are features like open floor plans, master suites, and kitchens with islands on your list? Good news! These are common in new manufactured homes.

Tip #3: Think about location. Your location needs may have changed this past year, and you may now be working remotely (either full-time or some of the time). This may give you more flexibility to venture farther from your workplace. Expand your mind and your search radius! Don't dismiss those quaint small towns, which you may find more affordable and a great value for your housing budget. Drive around the area to find the closest grocery stores and parks. Imagine yourself living in this new area and determine if the location is a good fit. To see which manufactured home community might be right for you, visit www.michhome.org to search more than 300 communities and home sellers in Michigan.

The Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) is a nonprofit association representing the manufactured and modular home industry in Michigan. MMHA works to improve the image of manufactured and modular housing by educating consumers, media, and government about the quality, affordability, design, and beauty of the homes. For more information, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org or contact MMHA, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, MI 48864-5978; 517.349.3300.

