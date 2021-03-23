Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Canbud Distribution Corporation (CSE: CBDX) (FSE: CD0) ("Canbud" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce its subsidiary Empathy Plant Co. has placed an initial production order for Complete Plant Protein product, having recently finalized the product formulation and packaging design. The product is getting ready to launch and is already gaining market traction and awareness.



100% Compostable Packaging



Canbud's subsidiary - Empathy Plant Co. - is the collaborative brand effort of top CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) experts, led by 28-year nutraceutical veteran and Canbud VP of Marketing Adrian Burke. With careful study of the evolving plant-based market and with key market insights, Empathy Plant Co. is strategically positioned with a market first and highly compelling USP (Unique Selling Proposition); the first and only complete plant protein offered in 100% compostable packaging.



Some highlights are:

- Made from renewable forestry wood pulp cellulose

- Contains no petroleum-based plastics or enzymes

- Contains no microplastics that pollute our water and food

- Third party verified to be home and industrial compostable



This innovation is led by Canbud's interest in helping move the needle in terms of sustainability and strategically aligns with the growing anti-plastic and zero-waste movements.



Canbud VP of Marketing, Adrian Burke comments: "Having successfully developed nutraceutical brands and the like for decades, I am thrilled with what our team has put together: the combination of environmentally responsible decisions with a complete plant protein product that is absolutely delicious. Empathy Plant Co. will showcase the next evolution of what's possible in the plant-based space and I can't wait for people to try it!"



Empathy Plant Co. complete protein will offer the following:

- A variety of flavours including Chocolate, Vanilla and Cookies & Cream, with many more in development

- Contains 20 grams of protein per serving

- All 9 essential amino acids

- Digestive Enzymes

- Natural anti-inflammatory properties

- Omega-6 and omega-3



Canbud CEO, Steve Singh adds: "I am extremely impressed with the team's thoughtfulness and precise execution on the Empathy Plant Co. brand. As we continue to align strategic distribution partners, this is a great start to support our DTC (Direct to Consumer) strategy while continuing to build on our global vision."



About Canbud Distribution Corporation

Canbud Distribution Corporation is a science and technology health and wellness company that encompasses plant based, psychedelic pharmaceutical and non-psychedelic nutraceutical, and hemp cannabinoids (CBD) verticals.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any securities of the Corporation and may not be relied upon in connection with the purchase or sale of any such security.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Forward-looking information includes information including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Corporation. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation at the date the forward-looking information is provided, are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the CBD, psychedelics and vegan protein industries in general or (iii) risks generally associated with the Corporation's business, as described in the Corporation's public filings on SEDAR, which readers are encouraged to review in detail prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Corporation. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date.



Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.



