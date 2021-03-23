Hong Kong, Hong Kong and Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2021) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) ("Cassiar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steve Letwin, former President & CEO of IAMGOLD, and a current Director of Cassiar will assume the role of Chairman of the Board, and that Steve Robertson has been appointed to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Steve Letwin brings over 30 years of experience from the resource sector. Mr. Letwin is the current President and Chief Executive Officer of Mancal Corporation. Prior to that, Mr. Letwin was President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD Corporation for nine years. He also served as Executive Vice President, Gas Transportation & International, with Enbridge Inc. Before joining Enbridge, he served as President & Chief Operating Officer of TransCanada Energy.

Mr. Steve Robertson also brings over 30 years of mining industry related experience, having played a key role in building and advancing projects from exploration through to production in British Columbia including the nearby Silvertip and Red Chris mines. Mr. Robertson was awarded the 2016 E.A. Scholz Award for Excellence in Mine Development for his leadership role in the development of Imperial Metals' Red Chris mine, now majority owned by Newcrest Mining, and roughly 200km from the Cassiar Gold project, on Highway 37. Mr. Robertson's responsibilities during his 24-year tenure at Imperial Metals, which developed and/or operated five mines, included oversight of exploration, government relations, permitting, community relations, aboriginal affairs and corporate communications. Most recently he was the founding CEO of Sun Metals where he guided the company through a public listing, a significant copper gold discovery and two corporate mergers. Mr. Robertson is actively engaged within the mining community, serving as a director for AME BC and previously sitting on the Geoscience BC Technical Advisory Committee.

Steve Letwin, Chairman, added, "I am extremely excited about Cassiar's future and our strategy to build a multi-million oz gold camp in British Columbia. We already have a one million oz resource in a friendly mining jurisdiction surrounded by infrastructure with the room and opportunity to grow."

After 7 years as a Director and 4 years as Board Chair, Jim Letwin is retiring from his role at Cassiar Gold effective today.

Marco Roque, CEO of Cassiar commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Jim for his invaluable contributions throughout his tenure as Chairman and Director and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. We are also very pleased to strengthen our Board with the addition of Steve Robertson who brings three decades of experience in exploration, mine operations and corporate affairs in British Columbia, and will add tremendous value and insight to Cassiar's development moving forward."

"It has been a pleasure and a privilege to guide Cassiar Gold and serve its shareholders over these several years," stated Jim Letwin. "I am leaving the company in the hands of a very strong and committed team as we head into another exciting and very promising drill season."

OPTION ISSUANCE

The Company has granted an aggregate of 1,764,000 common share purchase options at a price of $0.60 per option in accordance with the Company's shareholder approved stock option plan to directors, officers, employees, advisors and consultants. The options will vest over a period of three years, with one third of the options vesting immediately, and one third vesting at the end of each the first and second anniversary of the date of grant.

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQB: CGLCF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on projects in British Columbia and led by a team of highly successful business and technical executives. The Company's key asset, the Cassiar Gold Project, is a large, advanced-stage, road-accessible gold property with a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1M oz at 1.43 g/t Au at the Taurus bulk-tonnage gold deposit. The Property hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend that extends from high-grade past-producing mines at Cassiar South, to the Taurus deposit at Cassiar North.

