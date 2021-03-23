Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 15 March to 19 March 2021

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 15/03/2021 FR0010313833 7000 99,4852 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 16/03/2021 FR0010313833 7000 99,3347 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 17/03/2021 FR0010313833 3696 98,9797 XPAR TOTAL 17 696 99,3201

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website: https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2021/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210323005626/en/

Contacts:

Arkema