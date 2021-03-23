AppyThings wins two Google Cloud Partner of the Year 2020 Awards

OXFORDSHIRE, England, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppyThings, the IT organization in digital innovation and IT integrations with its Oxfordshire office and five regional offices in Europe and Africa, wins two prestigious Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards. AppyThings has been named Google Cloud Business Application Platform Partner of the Year 2020 for both UK & Ireland and Northern Europe.

Tom Hendrix, Director of Sales UK at AppyThings, is extremely proud of this recognition from Google: "Since 2014, the entire team has been working hard and with great enthusiasm for and with our customers worldwide to prepare their businesses for the digital transformation using APIs and Apigee API Management. The fact that this commitment is awarded with two Google Cloud Partner Awards shows that our services and innovative working method really helps organizations in their digital transformation."

AppyThings works in Europe and Africa from local offices

With its Oxfordshire office and many national and international customers, such as Centrica, MetaPack, WPP, Robert Walters, and Konica Minolta, AppyThings is a growing organization. In addition to United Kingdom, AppyThings also has regional offices in the Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, and South Africa. Our Apigee specialists work on IT projects for companies such as BNP Paribas, GLS, and AllianzGI. "We want to be close to our customers and in recent years we have invested in a cooperation model in which we are part of the customer's team remotely. This allows us to switch faster with the knowledge and expertise of our Apigee specialists. Naturally, the entire AppyThings team works behind-the-scenes for all our customers to ensure that every IT integration runs smoothly," explains Anthony Doerga, founder and Partner at AppyThings.

How AppyThings takes today's digital world as its starting point

Chatbots provide customer service, companies forecast their revenue based on artificial intelligence, groceries are delivered to your home within the hour at the touch of a button, and soon they will even be delivered by drones. We have immediately regarded these lightning-fast digital changes of recent years as the norm. In order to get these functionalities working in an optimal fashion, IT integrations are necessary in many areas. Only when all IT components are seamlessly connected the customer can effortlessly perform the desired action.

AppyThings accelerates digital innovation by securely automating processes and interactions by connecting existing data with APIs and Apigee API Management. In this way, the business value of an organization is unlocked securely and scalable, both within and outside the organization. Developing and ultimately offering APIs via Apigee API Management has become a secondary business model so that organizations can excel in this digital world.

100% focused on Dialog Based Integration and Event Based Integration

AppyThings is a leader in IT integration with its complete solutions in creating, implementing and managing digital transformations. They are 100% focused on Dialog Based Integration (APIs and API Management) and Event Based Integration (Event Streams and Event Streaming Platforms). They use this knowledge by offering the very best IT integrations to organizations that are ready to transform digitally and want to innovate. The services it offers are Architecture & Engineering (AppyThings), Managed Services (AppyRuns), Knowledge & Change Guidance (AppyCademy) and Managed Add-ons (AppyConnects). They use the Apigee API Management platform that is used worldwide for the convenience and scalability of the API management.