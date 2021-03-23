Scientists from Switzerland fabricated a dye-sensitized solar cell with a new tailored organic photo-sensitizer coded MS5 and a copper (II/I) electrolyte. A device solely sensitized with MS5 showed an open-circuit voltage of 1.24?V, which the researchers said is a record value among copper-based Grätzel cells.Researchers at Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) used a special dye to fabricate dye-sensitized solar cells (DSSC) with high open-circuit voltage and power conversion efficiency of 13.5%, which is claimed to be among the highest for this kind of device. This type ...

