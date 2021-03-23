Halberd Corporation Completes Compilation of Medical Articles in Support of Nutraceuticals in Their VITA-SHIELD-MAX Immune Booster

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has compiled a number of third party published articles from various medical publications which support the selection of the various nutraceuticals in Halberd's VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Immune Booster.
William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "After reviewing numerous peer reviewed articles from various publications, the Halberd team reached a consensus on which nutraceuticals (vitamins and minerals) to include in our Immunity Booster to provide the most benefit. These articles indicate the benefits each of our ingredients have on maintaining the health and well-being of individuals. We intend to make this document available to our sales personnel, government agencies, medical care facilities, etc. to raise awareness of our VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Immune Booster."
Click here to view the compilation.
To get the latest news on Halberd's exciting developments, subscribe by submitting this form.
(https://halberdcorporation.com/contact-us/)
For more information please contact:
William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC
About Halberd Corporation.
Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:
Title
Patent/
Filing Date
Status/Document
*Method for Treating and Curing
US 62/989981
03/16/2020
Provisional
provisional_COVID-19_
PCT/US21/22541
03/16/2021
International PCT
*Method for Treating Covid-19
US 63/007207
04/08/2020
Provisional
*Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19
US 63/013104
04/21/2020
Provisional
*Method For The Rapid Identification Of
US 63/049441
07/08/2020
Provisional
*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission
US 63/080735
09/20/2020
Provisional
*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission
US 63/108301
10/31/202
Provisional
*Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19
US 63/111043
11/08/2020
Provisional
*Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity
US 63/135695
01/10/2021
Provisional
Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.
Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.
Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -
On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.
The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.
The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.
We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.
SOURCE: Halberd Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636896/Halberd-Corporation-Completes-Compilation-of-Medical-Articles-in-Support-of-Nutraceuticals-in-Their-VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM-Immune-Booster