Dienstag, 23.03.2021
Breaking News! InnoCan Pharma: Diese Meldung geht unter die Haut!
ACCESSWIRE
23.03.2021 | 13:08
Halberd Corporation Completes Compilation of Medical Articles in Support of Nutraceuticals in Their VITA-SHIELD-MAX Immune Booster

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) has compiled a number of third party published articles from various medical publications which support the selection of the various nutraceuticals in Halberd's VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Immune Booster.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "After reviewing numerous peer reviewed articles from various publications, the Halberd team reached a consensus on which nutraceuticals (vitamins and minerals) to include in our Immunity Booster to provide the most benefit. These articles indicate the benefits each of our ingredients have on maintaining the health and well-being of individuals. We intend to make this document available to our sales personnel, government agencies, medical care facilities, etc. to raise awareness of our VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM Immune Booster."

Click here to view the compilation.

For more information please contact:

William A. Hartman
w.hartman@halberdcorporation.com
support@halberdcorporation.com
www.halberdcorporation.com
Twitter:@HalberdC

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC-PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to several patent pending COVID-19 extracorporeal treatments:

Title

Patent/
Application No.

Filing Date

Status/Document

*Method for Treating and Curing
Covid-19 Infection

US 62/989981

03/16/2020

Provisional

provisional_COVID-19_
kk,4823-1130-2071.docx

PCT/US21/22541

03/16/2021

International PCT
995-004PCT-
Application-FINAL.pdf

*Method for Treating Covid-19
Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the
Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in
Covid-19 Patients

US 63/007207

04/08/2020

Provisional
Cytokine-provisional-
kk,4826-5866-1817.docx

*Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19
Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate
the Virus

US 63/013104

04/21/2020

Provisional
Laser Method for
Treating and Curing
Covid,4834-1487-7370.docx

*Method For The Rapid Identification Of
Covid-19 Infection

US 63/049441

07/08/2020

Provisional
Rapid Covid detection.pdf

*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission
Of Covid-19 Between Humans

US 63/080735

09/20/2020

Provisional
Nasal Spray prov appl.pdf

*Nasal Spray To Prevent The Transmission
Of The Covid-19 Virus

US 63/108301

10/31/202

Provisional
Nasal Spray to prevent
spread prov appl.pdf

*Method For Treating And Curing Covid-19
Infection By Utilizing Radiofrequency
Extracorporeally To Eradicate The Virus

US 63/111043

11/08/2020

Provisional
Covid RF eradication.pdf

*Medication For The Reduction Of Morbidity
And Mortality In Persons Infected By Sars-
Cov-2 (Covid-19 Virus)

US 63/135695

01/10/2021

Provisional
Spec_2101.pdf

Halberd also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

Safe Harbor Notice
Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The Companies caution that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. The Companies undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Investor caution/added risk for investors in companies claiming involvement in COVID-19 initiatives -

On April 8, 2020, SEC Chairman Jay Clayton and William Hinman, the Director of the Division of Corporation Finance, issued a joint public statement on the importance of disclosure during the COVID-19 crisis.

The SEC and Self-Regulatory Organizations are targeting public companies that claim to have products, treatment or other strategies with regard to COVID-19.

The ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations is unknown and will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, new information may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and any additional preventative and protective actions that governments, or the Company, may direct, which may result in an extended period of continued business disruption, reduced customer traffic and reduced operations. Any resulting financial impact cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.

We further caution investors that our primary focus and goal is to battle this pandemic for the good of the world. As such, it is possible that we may find it necessary to make disclosures which are consistent with that goal, but which may be adverse to the pecuniary interests of the Company and of its shareholders.

SOURCE: Halberd Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/636896/Halberd-Corporation-Completes-Compilation-of-Medical-Articles-in-Support-of-Nutraceuticals-in-Their-VITA-SHIELD-MAXTM-Immune-Booster

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.