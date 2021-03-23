FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

23 March 2021

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 19 March 2021 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, a Director, of 160 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 March 2021 at a price of £0.9366 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 21 Matching Shares were awarded to Ryan Mangold.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Seema Kamboj

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

+44 (0) 7583 675724

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them