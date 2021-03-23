Twitter-Chef Jack Dorsey hat seinen ersten Tweet für 2,9 Millionen Dollar verkauft. Käufer ist Sina Estavi, Geschätsführer eines Start ups aus Malysia, spezialisiert auf Blockchain-Technologie. Dorsey spendete das Geld an die Wohltätigkeitsorganisation GiveDirectly. Neugierig geworden - Abonniere Kanal den Kanal von w:o TV ?? und verpasse kein Video mehr. ?? https://bit.ly/3rWyJQg ?? Alles zum Thema Börsen, Aktien, Rohstoffe, Zertifikate, Fonds und vieles mehr in Deutschlands Finanz-Community Nr.1: https://www.wallstreet-online.de/ ?? Jetzt ab 0 € traden mit dem Broker von Deutschlands größter Finanzcommunity! https://smartbroker.de/ Folge uns auch auf Social Media: ??Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wallstreetonline/ https://www.instagram.com/smartbroker.de/ ?? Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wallstreetonline ?? Twitter: https://twitter.com/wotwitt
